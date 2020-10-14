CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of CEVA worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in CEVA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CEVA by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CEVA by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $994.72 million, a PE ratio of 641.29 and a beta of 1.43. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

