Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.57 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Thor Industries stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.