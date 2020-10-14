Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after purchasing an additional 739,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $174,577,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE WPM opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

