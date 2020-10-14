Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

