TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of TriMas worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TriMas by 889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

