Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 39,703 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

