Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of First Commonwealth Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

