Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 161,595 Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.22% of Exterran worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Exterran by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Exterran Corp has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

