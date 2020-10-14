Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $184.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share
Brookfield Business Partners LP Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share
Fortress Biotech Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
CBTX Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $364,000 Holdings in Fox Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
