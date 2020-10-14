Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 26,668 ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of ASGN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $293,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $1,225,410.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,884 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.