Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.