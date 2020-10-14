Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 17,477 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of SSR Mining worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

