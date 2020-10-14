Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 116,949 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.318 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

