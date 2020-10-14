Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 616,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 540,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

