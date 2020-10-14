Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 372,436 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 911,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 103,340 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after buying an additional 111,314 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

