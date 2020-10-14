Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.83 Million in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Quanterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $117,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,386 shares of company stock worth $1,615,421. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

