Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.84 Million in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 534,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

