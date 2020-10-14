24,965 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USNA stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.04.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

