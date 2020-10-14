Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Trustmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.