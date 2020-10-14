Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 202,129 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

