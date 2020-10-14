21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 914,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $24,612,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $17,545,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

VNET opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.25. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

