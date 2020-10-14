Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 194,223 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 828.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,223 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

