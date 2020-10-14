ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 294,992 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 230,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 687.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $357.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

