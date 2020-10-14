Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 36,473 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1,421.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE:CCK opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

