Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Generac by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $213.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.