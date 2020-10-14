AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,494 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.60% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 520,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $59,572,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

