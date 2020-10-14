Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

