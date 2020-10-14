Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 640.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.92% of Haynes International worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 26.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $766,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haynes International stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). Haynes International had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAYN shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

