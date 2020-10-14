Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

