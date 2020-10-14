Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $524.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

