Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 193,564 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,765 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 193,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Perficient worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 4,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 533,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

