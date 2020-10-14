Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,338 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

