Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.76% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 48.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

