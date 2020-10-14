Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of Radius Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 62,158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Radius Health Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 199,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

