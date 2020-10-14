Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,595 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.76% of ORBCOMM worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ORBC opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $297.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.17.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

