47,884 Shares in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of SPX Flow at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

