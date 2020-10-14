Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,546,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,136,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,345,438.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.