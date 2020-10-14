Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Simulations Plus worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

