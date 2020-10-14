State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Triton International by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

In other news, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.