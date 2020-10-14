State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 687,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

