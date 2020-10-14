State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $737,855,138.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

