Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

