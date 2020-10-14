State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 370 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

