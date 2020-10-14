Critical Contrast: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) versus Highwoods Properties (NASDAQ:HIW)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.83 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.78 Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 4.89 $136.92 million $3.33 10.41

Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41% Highwoods Properties 41.15% 13.93% 6.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86 Highwoods Properties 0 2 10 0 2.83

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $44.44, indicating a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

