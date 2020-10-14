Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.