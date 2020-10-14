24,900 Shares in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 799.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Chiasma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.