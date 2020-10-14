Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 91,700 Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Verastem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verastem by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verastem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verastem by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

