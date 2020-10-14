Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of The Meet Group worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Meet Group by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Meet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

MEET stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Meet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $458.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The Meet Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The Meet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

