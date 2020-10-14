Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 36.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 34.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 23.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Cadiz Inc has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

