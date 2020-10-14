17,673 Shares in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Franks International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franks International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Franks International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Franks International by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE FI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Franks International NV has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

